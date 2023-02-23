Axa S.A. Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.56 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

