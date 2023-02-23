Axa S.A. Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife Trading Down 0.3 %

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

