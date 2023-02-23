Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Insider Activity

Southern Price Performance

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.