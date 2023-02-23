Axa S.A. Decreases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $49.74 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

