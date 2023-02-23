Axa S.A. Purchases 324,726 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,726 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.