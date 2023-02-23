Axa S.A. Purchases 324,726 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,726 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies
In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.
Patterson Companies Profile
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
