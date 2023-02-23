Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.36. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 547,335 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dada Nexus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

