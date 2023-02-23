Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.36. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 547,335 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Dada Nexus Stock Down 2.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.46.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
