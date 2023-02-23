AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.17% of AGCO worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,728 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,398 shares of company stock worth $3,567,252. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

AGCO stock opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

