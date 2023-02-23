Axa S.A. Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 385,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Western Union worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

