Axa S.A. Lowers Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $338.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

