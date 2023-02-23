Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 187.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,745 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $497,254 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

