Axa S.A. Purchases 34,826 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 243.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $334.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.53.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,769 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,902. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

