Axa S.A. Sells 1,558 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.09% of Dover worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Dover by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $148.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $162.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.48.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

