Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Palomar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

