Axa S.A. Has $14.20 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,975 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.37% of Cirrus Logic worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,739,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,700,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,546,000 after buying an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

