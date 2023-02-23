Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 271,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

