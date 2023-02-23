Axa S.A. Has $14.96 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,625 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Popular were worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Down 0.2 %

BPOP stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.