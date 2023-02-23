Axa S.A. Sells 71,050 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,050 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of PagSeguro Digital worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $550,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 28.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 188,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $2,888,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
PAGS opened at $8.96 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
