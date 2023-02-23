Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -159.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

