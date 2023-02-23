Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 13,591.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 47.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

