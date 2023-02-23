Axa S.A. Sells 42,678 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,678 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $476.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.64. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

