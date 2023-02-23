Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,882 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

