Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.24% of Murphy USA worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $28,635,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $15,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Murphy USA by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,502,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Murphy USA by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,472,000 after buying an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $266.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

