Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,793 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Bunge worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,718,000 after purchasing an additional 463,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 50.3% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 359,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Up 1.7 %

Bunge stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

