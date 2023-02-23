Axa S.A. Acquires 31,424 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 450.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.59.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

