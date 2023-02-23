Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 65.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 34.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

