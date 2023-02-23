Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 32,992 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2,731.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PKG opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

