Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,871,000 after purchasing an additional 248,949 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

