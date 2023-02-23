DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1,392.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,716 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

