UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Precision BioSciences worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 235.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

