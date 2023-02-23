UBS Oconnor LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

FLNC stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

