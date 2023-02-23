Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

GLUE opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

(Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.