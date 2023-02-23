UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 31,607 Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in enVVeno Medical were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

enVVeno Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVNO opened at $5.49 on Thursday. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.