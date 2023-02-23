UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.26% of Annexon worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Annexon Stock Down 4.4 %

Annexon stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $261.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

