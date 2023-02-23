UBS Oconnor LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 48,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

