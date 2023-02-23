UBS Oconnor LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Silence Therapeutics worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter.
SLN opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
