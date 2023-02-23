UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 9,555 Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWEL. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $4,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HWEL stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.