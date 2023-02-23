UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Morphic worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 113.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after buying an additional 697,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $16,949,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 102.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $7,403,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Morphic Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

MORF opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 1,670 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $51,152.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,892 shares of company stock valued at $703,892. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Recommended Stories

