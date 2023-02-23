Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Swiftmerge Acquisition worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVCP. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 792.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCP opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.37.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

