UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,924,000 after buying an additional 2,051,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 778,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 530,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

