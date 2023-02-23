UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $862,000 Investment in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in BioAtla by 144.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

In other news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,821.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

