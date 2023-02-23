UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

