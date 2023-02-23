UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,786 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of XOM opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.