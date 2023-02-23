Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Position Trimmed by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.05% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $136,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 218,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $136,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 218,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,381. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

