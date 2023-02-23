MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 911 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,700,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.83.

Shares of WAB opened at $103.92 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

