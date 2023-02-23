MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 398,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

