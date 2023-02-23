MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

IRT stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

