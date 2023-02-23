MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,857 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,625,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,585,119. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.