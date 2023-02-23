MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC increased its stake in AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP increased its stake in AES by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,296 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AES by 3,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,252,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 0.7 %

AES Increases Dividend

Shares of AES opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -54.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

