Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.64 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

