Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,200 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 718,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 303,315 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,156,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

DEA opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

